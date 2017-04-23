Imperial Beach woman recovers lost check, pays it forward

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — An Imperial Beach woman recovered a money order she thought was long gone and now, she's paying it forward.

Yesenia Del Valle says when she lost a check for nearly $700 dollars on Tuesday, she never expected to see it again.

But then a man named Sergio showed up on doorstep the very same night and answered her prayers.

Sergio didn't want to take any kind of reward even though he's homeless and living out of a motel with his wife and children.

So Del Valle decided to start a GoFundMe page to help them.

"I was so touched by it, by what he did for me," she said. "Once I realized his situation, I was going to do everything in my power to help him out."

So far the campaign has raised more than $8,500 dollars.