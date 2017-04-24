SUV full of suspected illegal immigrants crashes after Border Patrol pursuit

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – A chase involving the Border Patrol and an SUV ended in a crash that sent seven people to local hospitals.

U.S. Border Patrol reported that an agent tried to stop a Ford Expedition with seven Mexican nationals inside on Otay Mesa Road and the driver failed to stop just before midnight Sunday.

The driver then apparently turned on to a road north of the Otay River Bridge, then went down an embankment into a ditch.

All seven passengers were transported to Scripps Mercy and UCSD for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to be OK.