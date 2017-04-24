Shooting in Lincoln Park under investigation

You may not always agree with them at the ball park, but Wednesday Major League Baseball umpires made the right call. Patients at Rady Children's Hospital got a special, surprise visit by the guys in blue. News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports with more.
Big Brothers and Big Sisters of San Diego is recruiting adults enthusiastic about leaving a lasting impressions in the lives of young people.
One of the most notorious figures in the Boston clergy sex abuse scandal has completed his prison sentence on child rape charges and will be released this week after two experts hired by prosecutors found he does not meet the legal criteria to be held as a sexually dangerous person.
San Diego Police Department officers are on the lookout for a vehicle possibly involved in a child abduction in Logan Heights.
In the latest chapter in the long running battle over what to do with the abandoned Escondido Country Club developers pushed to build hundreds of homes on the site but neighbors worry about increased traffic and noise.
A La Mesa homicide suspect is in custody Wednesday, and San Diego police are investigating the circumstances of his arrest after a La Mesa police detective fired several shots when he came face-to-face with the alleged killer in City Heights.
You've probably used Google street view, but soon you can explore even more. Google Street View Trekker is taking virtual exploration a step further.
Parents on Tuesday packed San Diego Unified School District’s board meeting to sound off on a wide-ranging policy that includes sex education curriculum.
San Diego County will start to see warmer, drier weather Wednesday after the recent period of humidity that brought rain to the mountains and deserts.