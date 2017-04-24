Shooting in Lincoln Park under investigation - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Shooting in Lincoln Park under investigation

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - An investigation was underway Monday into a drive-by shooting that left a man and a bystander injured in the Lincoln Park area.

The apparent target of the shooting, a 33-year-old man, had just sat down on a bus stop bench after leaving a mini-mart at the corner of South 47th Street and Logan Avenue when someone inside a passing white SUV opened fire around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

He was struck twice in the leg and once in the chest. A woman who had also been waiting for the bus was hit once in her calf, according to the officer. Both were taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Buttle said.

When asked if this was gang-related, police officers said there was a gang unit on scene Sunday night, but they wouldn’t say why.

Police said there is isn’t a suspect description yet, but they are looking for a white SUV.


 

