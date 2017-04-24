Joy Ride: 12-Year-Old Drives Car for More Than 800 Miles Before - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Joy Ride: 12-Year-Old Drives Car for More Than 800 Miles Before Police Arrest Him

Updated: Apr 24, 2017 10:40 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.