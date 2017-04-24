College student killed by 'hammer' at track & field event

WHEATON, Ill. (AP) - The father of a college student from Ohio who died after being struck during a hammer-throw event at a suburban Chicago track meet remembered his son as a strong Christian.

"He's just a really special kid," the Rev. Mark Roser said of his 19-year-old son, Ethan Roser, the (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reported. "We're having a really hard time saying goodbye and letting go. We know God's in control, and he works everything out even though it's beyond our comprehension."

Ethan Roser was volunteering at the meet at Wheaton College on Saturday when he was accidentally struck by a thrown hammer. The DuPage County Coroner's office said it would release the autopsy results on Monday.

Roser lived in Cincinnati but spent much of his life in Zimbabwe, where his parents were missionaries before moving the family back to the U.S. The freshman transferred to Wheaton College in January and was on the soccer team.

His mother, Pat Roser, said it was a leg injury in high school that strengthened Ethan's faith and helped lead him to Wheaton, a Christian liberal arts school.

"That just totally changed him, and he wanted to go and tell other young people about God," she said. "That's what he was doing at Wheaton.

The hammer used in such competitions is a metal ball attached to a steel wire. It can weigh as much as 16 pounds.

