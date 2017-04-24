North Korea threatens to sink US aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) — Strong words from North Korea, as Kim Jung Un makes threats toward the U.S.

The dictator says he will sink the San Diego-based aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, which was recently diverted to put it closer to the Korean Peninsula, it was reported Monday.

The aircraft carrier is being escorted by American warships - they're expected to arrive in the region within days.

The USS Carl Vinson Strike Group left San Diego Jan. 5. Earlier this month, it was diverted while en route to Australia and ordered to sail to a station in the Western Pacific Ocean in closer proximity to North Korea, according to Navy officials.

A North Korean state-run newspaper said that a single airstrike would take out the vessel. The paper also said that North Korea has weapons that could reach the continental U.S. and has a hydrogen bomb. There is no independent verification that Pyongyang has those capabilities.

The USS Carl Vinson is set to conduct drills with the Japanese Navy near the Phillipines before heading towards the Korean Peninsula.

President Donald Trump said in an interview earlier this month he was "sending an armada" toward the Korean Peninsula.

The Carl Vinson Strike Group includes the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, embarked Carrier Air Wing 2, Arleigh Burke-class guided- missile destroyers USS Wayne E. Meyer and USS Michael Murphy, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain. The strike group has been joined by two Japanese destroyers, according to news reports.

RELATED COVERAGE