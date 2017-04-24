American Airlines investigating alleged altercation - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

American Airlines investigating alleged altercation

American Airlines is investigating after a video surfaced showing one of its employees challenging a passenger to hit him.

The incident comes just two weeks after a video of a bloodied United Airlines passenger being dragged off a plane, went viral.

CBS News 8's Steve Price reported with the latest on the investigation and how American Airlines is responding.

