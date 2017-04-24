Missing Lemon Grove teen's remains found, family makes plea to catch killer

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Investigators have determined that a 16-year-old girl whose skeletal remains were found in a South Bay park three years after she mysteriously disappeared was slain, authorities announced Monday.

The family of Kimberly Arteaga-Rodriguez of Lemon Grove told CBS News 8 they reported her missing in November 2013.

The teen's whereabouts remained unknown until three months ago, when a person walking a dog at Otay Valley Regional Park in Chula Vista found her remains.

Following postmortem examinations, the county Medical Examiner's Office ruled the girl's death a homicide. The results of those tests and all associated autopsy details have been sealed, sheriff's Lt. Kenneth Nelson said.

Homicide detectives believe Kimberly was killed close to the time of her disappearance, the lieutenant said. No suspects have been publicly identified.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.