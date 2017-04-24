Student lights up pot pipe in Eastlake classroom

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — A South Bay high school student appeared to be smoking marijuana or another substance in a video taken by a classmate.

In the video sent to CBS News 8, an Eastlake High School student is shown lighting and smoking something from what appears to be a homemade bong. In other pictures sent in, the same student is shown using a glass pipe.

An email was sent from the school to parents referring to an incident on April 14, but did not say specifically what the incident was.

The Sweetwater Union High School District released a statement which said parents affected by the incident were notified and disciplinary action has been "taken as appropriate."

