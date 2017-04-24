Father delivers his baby on the freeway

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Traveling from Lake Hodges to La Jolla does not sound like a long trip, but for one North County couple, it was five minutes too long.

Their baby was born on the side of the freeway.

Sadie Magnolia Gilcrest was born last Tuesday at 11:03 p.m. Parents, Jenny and Mike said family members have a nickname for the newborn - they are calling her "Chevy."

In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff met the husband who helped his wife deliver their baby on the way to the hospital.