Dead humpback whale towed as great white tags along

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A humpback whale carcass has made it way down the southern California coast.

It was towed offshore by Newport Beach lifeguards last Thursday, but it wasn't the only thing taking the trip. A Great White shark also followed close behind.

Professional shark tagger, Keith Poe, captured video on Saturday in the shipping lanes of the Orange, San Diego County lines.

"It's very entertaining, but we are really after the science. Of course we are enamor by the incredible power and beauty," said Poe.

Poe also said the female Great White shark seen eating the carcass is about 16 to 18 feet-long and weights about four to five thousands pounds.

The humpback whale had been nicknamed Scarlet. She had been tracked since 1997, as a calf. She was entangled in rope and infested with lice.

According to researchers, Scarlet seemed to appear healthy and it remains unclear how she died.

On Monday, it carcass nearly washed ashore in Oceanside.

Encinitas lifeguards said the carcass is expected to make its way down the San Diego coastline. They are keeping an eye to make sure the carcass does not wash ashore.