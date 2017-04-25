Fiery crash in Kearny Mesa leaves one dead - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

KEARNY MESA (CBS 8) - A man was killed Monday night in a fiery motorcycle crash in Kearny Mesa, authorities said.

The crash was reported about 8:05 p.m. on state Route 52 west of Convoy Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Investigators said a man and woman were riding a motorcycle, going more than 70-miles-per-hour, when they rear-ended a car that was merging onto the highway.

The man and woman on the motorcycle flew off and it burst into flames when it was hit by another car. 

The man died at the scene. His female passenger was rushed to Scripps La Jolla with life-threatening injures. 

