Renée Elise Goldsberry Gets Cornered By Kids Who Memorized 'Hami - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Renée Elise Goldsberry Gets Cornered By Kids Who Memorized 'Hamilton'

Posted: Updated:

HBO's 'The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks' star Renée Elise Goldsberry can't believe how many children know her previous project 'Hamilton' verbatim.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert weeknights at 11:35 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.