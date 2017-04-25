Elton John Is 'Looking Forward to Getting Back on Tour' After Contracting Bacterial Infection

Willa Ford has an interesting explanation for why her career struggled after her hit 2001 song, "I Wanna Be Bad."
There's a reason why after years of being in the spotlight, Miranda Lambert's still the queen of country.
Grey's Anatomy stars Justin Chambers, Jason George, Jesse Williams and Kevin McKidd stepped out on Tuesday to help throw the first pitch at the Seattle Mariners baseball game against the Boston Red Sox.
Maurice Lamont, the photographer that Justin Bieber accidentally struck with his vehicle after leaving The City Church service in Beverly Hills, California, on Wednesday, is speaking out.
The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation's annual fundraising gala on Wednesday night in St. Tropez. France, was definitely the place to be.