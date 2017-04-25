SD Unified passes resolution to join fight in border wall battle

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Unified School District Board of Education Tuesday night unanimously approved a resolution in support of a bill in the Legislature that would prohibit California from doing business with contractors who help build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

If passed, SB 30, by Sen. Ricardo Lara, D-Bell Gardens, would prevent the state from awarding or renewing a public contract with any person or company who provides goods or services to the federal government for construction of a wall, fence or barrier along the border.

"Borders aren't working, borders do not work, it's not borders that make us safe," Michael McQuary, board member said to jeers from the audience.

"What makes us safe is to be able to have educational programs, communities that respect, understand each other, that acknowledge the diversity of our community where we can work together, plan together and develop the safe environments that'll be safe for all students."

McQuary said the intent of the resolution was not about borders.

"This is about people, attitudes and it's about civility and I also think it's about American patriotism and we can be more patriotic without the border then we can with," McQuary said.

Endorsing the legislation would send the message that the "Board of Education believes a proposed border wall between California and Mexico would do serious economic, social and environmental harm to its students and the larger San Diego community," according to a statement released by district officials.

San Diegans for Secure Borders founder Jeff Schwilk told the board he and his group have been fighting open borders and "illegal immigration anarchy" in San Diego for 12 years.

"We are determined to stop the Marxist, open border, left-wing politicians such as most of you up there," Schwilk said. "We are going to stop you. We spoke loud and clear in November as a nation."

The bill would also require any federally funded infrastructure project along California's southern border that exceeds a cost of $1 billion and that would harm California's environment economy, to first be approved by a majority of the voters in a statewide general election.

Senate Bill 30 would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2018 if it becomes law.