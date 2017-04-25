Ex Kindergarten Teacher, 38, Had Sex With Two High School Studen - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Ex Kindergarten Teacher, 38, Had Sex With Two High School Students At Once: Cops

Updated: Apr 25, 2017 6:40 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.