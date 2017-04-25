San Diego School Board: Protests outside, controversial decisions inside

SAN DIEGO (AP / CNS) - The San Diego Unified School District Board of Education Tuesday night postponed adding 190 employees to a list of 1,500 who have received layoff notices, instead agreeing to negotiate further with the unions of the affected employees.
The proposal comes as district officials seek to eliminate a $124 million budget shortfall for the upcoming fiscal year.
"We've got a long and strong track record in this district of solving problems together, and that includes negotiation," Board President Richard Barrera said. "The negotiations can be tough at times, but they can also identify solutions that we would not have identified had we not worked together and negotiated."
Those to be added to the list of employees receiving layoffs included more than 40 library technicians, mental health workers and bus drivers, along with other support staff.
Notices have been served on teachers, tech support staff, special education assistants and others.
The district has also proposed cutting the work year by between 11 and 14 days for classified and administrative employees, depending on their schedules.
Those cuts will be considered again at a May board meeting.
As one of the nation's largest school districts, it is defending its campaign to fight Islamophobia and promote understanding of Muslim culture against critics who say it is favoring a religion.
Kevin Beiser, vice president of the San Diego Unified School District board, said Tuesday that the effort is modeled on a plan he advanced several years ago to protect LGBT students. He said bullying of Muslim students is pervasive and vastly underreported.
"Muslim students are constantly being harassed, spit on, verbally abused, pushed, shoved, their hijabs are being pulled," he said, calling it a "serious problem probably in every public school in the country."
Critics planned a protest at Tuesday's school board meeting but no one in the audience rose to speak for or against the effort and there were no visible signs of opposition.
The program includes making teachers and staff aware of when Muslim holidays occur, setting up professional staff development training on awareness of and advocating for Muslim culture, providing resources to students during Ramadan, and giving teachers history and social science materials, among other things.
In its statement, CQE said it objected to several steps being taken under the program, including establishing a partnership with the San Diego chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.
The district said it is not endorsing Islam, favoring a religion or imposing Sharia law.
Another issue the school district addressed during a board meeting was its controversial sex education program.
City officials Wednesday unveiled $1.7 million in improvements to Larsen Athletic Field in San Ysidro.
A state prosecutor and son of an infamous figure in the Watergate scandal was arrested on a child pornography charge at his home in Coronado.
Fellas, be real. A spa day doesn’t sound so bad. You don’t have to tell your buddies that you’re relaxing with an exfoliating facial mask, breathing fresh air through your freshly waxed nostrils while sipping a cold one.
While preparing kids for their return to the classroom is important, experts say it’s just as important for parents to set aside time for play and activity with them.
The world’s top female surfers are coming to San Diego to rip curl this weekend. Starting Friday, the ladies of the Paul Mitchell Neon Supergirl Pro will put their feet to wax and shred Oceanside through the weekend.
A man accused of fatally stabbing his mother during a domestic dispute at her Clairemont home is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at the downtown courthouse.
Two men were in custody Thursday after police and firefighters responding to a fire at their Carlsbad home discovered concentrated cannabis, marijuana plants, psychedelic mushrooms and an illegal shotgun, police said.
A San Diego congressman Wednesday filed an amendment to the defense appropriations bill, a move intended to block President Donald Trump from barring transgender people from serving in the military.
The first meeting of the U.S.-Mexico Border Mayors Association since Donald Trump became president of the United States begins Thursday as the stakes of debate in Washington could hardly be higher for the region of 12 million people stretching from the Pacific Ocean to the Gulf of Mexico.