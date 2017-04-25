Bill O'Reilly Returns After Fox News Ouster, Says on New Podcast That 'Truth Will Come Out'

Following rumors that Justin Bieber canceled the remaining dates of his “Purpose” world tour to focus on his spirituality, more is being learned about one of his gurus.
Police bodycam footage shows police attempting to determine who is at fault moments after a car crash involving Venus Williams that resulted in the death of an elderly man last month.
Justin Bieber was caught on camera Wednesday night accidently hitting a photographer with his car, leaving the paparazzo injured.
It was a frightening moment for William Shatner as a horse got spooked and threw the actor from a buggy Wednesday.
Larry David didn't have to look beyond his own family tree for his Emmy-nominated portrayal of Bernie Sanders on Saturday Night Live, as it's been revealed the funnyman is related to the U.S. senator.
One person has been killed and several others injured after a ride malfunctioned on the opening night of the Ohio State Fair, according to officials.
A man who raped and murdered his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter has been put to death in Ohio, the state’s first execution in three and a half years.
A Florida man is accused of carjacking his friend's truck and taking it for a joyride — or, as police in Titusville described it, for a half-hour ride around the neighborhood over and over.
A little girl from Alabama is on the road to recovery this week after she was mauled by a neighbor's 400-pound pig.
Every day in Florida feels like an epic man vs. beast struggle. But this time we get a first-person view!