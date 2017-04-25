Sail away with man's best friend on the Hornblower - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Hornblower's pup-friendly Pet Day on the Bay is gearing up to set sail once again.  
     
The dog-loving tour around the San Diego Bay is celebrating its 17th year of providing marine-lovers and canine-fanatics with tail-wagging adventures.

The annual event will set sail Saturday, April 29, 2017 with departure times of 9:30am, 11:15am, 1:00pm and 2:45pm.  A free canine ticket is included with the purchase of one adult ticket $25.  

A portion of the proceeds supports the orphan pets at Helen Woodward Animal Center and a donation of a gently used blanket or towel is suggested.
   
CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from the Embarcadero downtown.

