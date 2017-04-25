EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Brown Findlay Puts 'Downton Abbey' Behind Her With Seductive 'Harlots' Role

Aww, Reese Witherspoon sure knows how to make a guy feel special on his birthday!
JAY-Z fans are connecting the dots.
Tracy Morgan has a new outlook on life following his near-fatal car accident in June 2014.
Catherine Zeta-Jones is bringing the heat to Throwback Thursday!
What time off?
It's a sad day for Jessica Alba.
Rob Lowe has major love for his fans.
Host Andy Cohen ushers in a "historic first" for Love Connection on Thursday's episode.
It's a Beatles reunion!
NCIS is adding some female presence.