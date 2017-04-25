Worker Memorial Day: Caltrans honors fallen employees - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Worker Memorial Day: Caltrans honors fallen employees

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Since 1921, 185 California Department of Transportation employees have been killed on the job. 

One of the biggest hazards is from motorists who do not exercise caution while driving where highway workers are present.

Each year on statewide Worker Memorial Day, Caltrans honors these employees by placing their names on a memorial plaque in the lobby of the Caltrans Headquarters building in Sacramento.

To learn more about the fallen Caltrans employees, click here.

