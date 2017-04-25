Kaiser's new hospital opens in Kearny Mesa

The Trump administration said Thursday that prototypes for a proposed border wall with Mexico have been delayed until November because two companies have objected to the bidding process, dealing another setback to the president's aggressive timetable to make good on a signature campaign pledge.
The father of Davis Cup champion and one-time Wimbledon finalist Mark Philippoussis pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges he sexually assaulted two 9-year-old girls he taught while working as a private tennis instructor in northern San Diego County.
A state prosecutor and son of an infamous figure in the Watergate scandal was arrested on a child pornography charge at his home in Coronado.
A long-running legal dispute over a ballot measure passed by voters five years ago to reform the city of San Diego's pension system will be decided by the state Supreme Court, according to documents made available Thursday.
A man accused of fatally stabbing his mother at their home in Clairemont pleaded not guilty Thursday to a murder charge.
The San Diego Zoo was named the best zoo in the country by Conde Nast Traveler, which called it a "Southern California landmark."
Fellas, be real. A spa day doesn’t sound so bad. You don’t have to tell your buddies that you’re relaxing with an exfoliating facial mask, breathing fresh air through your freshly waxed nostrils while sipping a cold one.
Construction crews began working on the completion of the new Jackie Robinson YMCA Thursday. The old building served the southeast San Diego community since the early 40's, but by late fall, the YMCA will be able to serve even more families.