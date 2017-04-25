Kaiser's new hospital opens in Kearny Mesa - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Kaiser's new hospital opens in Kearny Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Kaiser Permanente's new state of the art hospital officially opens Tuesday in Kearny Mesa.
    
It was built out of reinforcing steel and recycled materials.
    
It has 461 beds and includes ten operating rooms, a labor and delivery center and a healing garden.

