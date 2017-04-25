Police stop 12-year-old boy from driving across Australia

SYDNEY (AP) — Outback police have arrested a 12-year-old boy who was almost a third of his way toward driving solo across Australia.
The unlicensed boy had driven more than 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) from his home in Kendall on the east coast when he was stopped by traffic police on Saturday on the Barrier Highway near the remote mining town of Broken Hill.
He was pulled over because a bumper bar was dragging on the road, a police statement said Sunday.
Police said he was driving to the west coast city of Perth, more than 4,100 kilometers (2,500 miles) from Kendall.
Police have released no details on why the boy wanted to drive the Perth, whether he would be charged or whether he had refueled during his journey.
Authorities on Thursday released a sketch of a man suspected of attempting to kidnap of a teenage girl in Encinitas.
Two women who allegedly took part in a botched La Mesa mugging that left a man dead pleaded not guilty today to robbery and murder charges.
A state prosecutor and son of an infamous figure in the Watergate scandal was arrested on a child pornography charge at his home in Coronado.
A man accused of fatally stabbing his mother at their home in Clairemont pleaded not guilty Thursday to a murder charge.
The Trump administration said Thursday that prototypes for a proposed border wall with Mexico have been delayed until November because two companies have objected to the bidding process, dealing another setback to the president's aggressive timetable to make good on a signature campaign pledge.
The father of Davis Cup champion and one-time Wimbledon finalist Mark Philippoussis pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges he sexually assaulted two 9-year-old girls he taught while working as a private tennis instructor in northern San Diego County.
A long-running legal dispute over a ballot measure passed by voters five years ago to reform the city of San Diego's pension system will be decided by the state Supreme Court, according to documents made available Thursday.
The San Diego Zoo was named the best zoo in the country by Conde Nast Traveler, which called it a "Southern California landmark."