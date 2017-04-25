Report: San Diego home values continue to rise

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The value of homes in San Diego rose by 1 percent from January to February, and 6.5 percent since February of last year, Standard & Poor's reported Tuesday.
San Diego's performance mirrored a nationwide rise in home prices over the past year, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Indices.
The index was created by taking the price of housing in 20 major real estate markets in January 2000, assigning them a value of 100, and tracking their subsequent rise and fall.
In February, San Diego stood at 233.31, representing well over a doubling of prices in 18 years or so. The growth is the second-most among the 20 cities in the index, behind Los Angeles.
According to S&P, the 20-market index stood at 193.49, up 0.4 percent for the month and 5.9 percent for the year.
"Housing and home prices continue to advance," said David Blitzer, managing director and chairman of the Index Committee at S&P Dow Jones Indices. "The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index and the two composite indices accelerated since the national index set a new high four months ago."
He said the number of sales has increased, even though the amount of homes for sale remains low. Housing affordability has continued to decline over the past five years, he said.
Home prices fell in only two markets between January and February, while all 20 advanced on an annual basis. The highest jump was in Seattle, at 12.2 percent.
Authorities on Thursday released a sketch of a man suspected of attempting to kidnap of a teenage girl in Encinitas.
Two women who allegedly took part in a botched La Mesa mugging that left a man dead pleaded not guilty today to robbery and murder charges.
A state prosecutor and son of an infamous figure in the Watergate scandal was arrested on a child pornography charge at his home in Coronado.
A man accused of fatally stabbing his mother at their home in Clairemont pleaded not guilty Thursday to a murder charge.
The Trump administration said Thursday that prototypes for a proposed border wall with Mexico have been delayed until November because two companies have objected to the bidding process, dealing another setback to the president's aggressive timetable to make good on a signature campaign pledge.
The father of Davis Cup champion and one-time Wimbledon finalist Mark Philippoussis pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges he sexually assaulted two 9-year-old girls he taught while working as a private tennis instructor in northern San Diego County.
A long-running legal dispute over a ballot measure passed by voters five years ago to reform the city of San Diego's pension system will be decided by the state Supreme Court, according to documents made available Thursday.
The San Diego Zoo was named the best zoo in the country by Conde Nast Traveler, which called it a "Southern California landmark."