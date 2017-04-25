Police looking for 4S Ranch ATM skimming suspect

A crash happened during the morning commute Wednesday on the northbound I-805 just past SR-52. News 8's Marcella Lee reports near the scene with reaction from that witness and the CHP.
Authorities on Thursday released a sketch of a man suspected of attempting to kidnap of a teenage girl in Encinitas.
Two women who allegedly took part in a botched La Mesa mugging that left a man dead pleaded not guilty today to robbery and murder charges.
A state prosecutor and son of an infamous figure in the Watergate scandal was arrested on a child pornography charge at his home in Coronado.
A man accused of fatally stabbing his mother at their home in Clairemont pleaded not guilty Thursday to a murder charge.
The Trump administration said Thursday that prototypes for a proposed border wall with Mexico have been delayed until November because two companies have objected to the bidding process, dealing another setback to the president's aggressive timetable to make good on a signature campaign pledge.
The father of Davis Cup champion and one-time Wimbledon finalist Mark Philippoussis pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges he sexually assaulted two 9-year-old girls he taught while working as a private tennis instructor in northern San Diego County.
A long-running legal dispute over a ballot measure passed by voters five years ago to reform the city of San Diego's pension system will be decided by the state Supreme Court, according to documents made available Thursday.