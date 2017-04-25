EXCLUSIVE: John Legend Says Chrissy Teigen Is the Most Influenti - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

EXCLUSIVE: John Legend Says Chrissy Teigen Is the Most Influential Person in His Life: 'She Makes Me Cooler'

Updated: Apr 25, 2017 5:26 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.