Two suspects arrested in connection to Pacific Beach motel death

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two suspects in the slaying of a 40-year-old man in a Pacific Beach motel room were jailed Tuesday.
Cameron Matthew Parker, 29, and Samantha Grace Passmore, 23, were taken into custody at a Mission Valley hotel in connection with the death of Joaquin Tuttle of San Diego, according to police.
Patrol officers responding to a report of a fight involving a man with a knife at the San Diego Motel on Mission Bay Drive about 6:45 p.m. on April 14 found Tuttle suffering from head and arm lacerations and blunt-force trauma to his ribcage.
Medics took Tuttle to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, where he died a week later, Lt. Todd Griffin said.
The lieutenant did not disclose a suspected motive for the homicide or reveal what led investigators to identify Parker and Passmore as suspects in the case.
