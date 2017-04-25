Two suspects arrested in connection to Pacific Beach motel death - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Two suspects arrested in connection to Pacific Beach motel death

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two suspects in the slaying of a 40-year-old man in a Pacific Beach motel room were jailed Tuesday.

Cameron Matthew Parker, 29, and Samantha Grace Passmore, 23, were taken into custody at a Mission Valley hotel in connection with the death of Joaquin Tuttle of San Diego, according to police.

Patrol officers responding to a report of a fight involving a man with a knife at the San Diego Motel on Mission Bay Drive about 6:45 p.m. on April 14 found Tuttle suffering from head and arm lacerations and blunt-force trauma to his ribcage.

Medics took Tuttle to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, where he died a week later, Lt. Todd Griffin said.

The lieutenant did not disclose a suspected motive for the homicide or reveal what led investigators to identify Parker and Passmore as suspects in the case.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.