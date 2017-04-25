WTO ruling favors Mexico in US 'dolphin-safe' tuna spat

Authorities on Thursday released a sketch of a man suspected of attempting to kidnap a teenage girl in Encinitas.
The Beach Blaster ride at Belmont Park in San Diego and five similar attractions statewide were voluntarily shut down by operators today in the wake of a fatal accident at the Ohio State Fair, the California Department of Industrial Relations announced Thursday.
Manuel Margot came within a triple of the cycle and fellow rookie Dusty Coleman hit his first major league home run, leading the San Diego Padres past the New York Mets 7-5 on Thursday night.
A crash happened during the morning commute Wednesday on the northbound I-805 just past SR-52. News 8's Marcella Lee reports near the scene with reaction from that witness and the CHP.
Two women who allegedly took part in a botched La Mesa mugging that left a man dead pleaded not guilty today to robbery and murder charges.
A state prosecutor and son of an infamous figure in the Watergate scandal was arrested on a child pornography charge at his home in Coronado.
A man accused of fatally stabbing his mother at their home in Clairemont pleaded not guilty Thursday to a murder charge.
The Trump administration said Thursday that prototypes for a proposed border wall with Mexico have been delayed until November because two companies have objected to the bidding process, dealing another setback to the president's aggressive timetable to make good on a signature campaign pledge.