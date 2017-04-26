Big moment for local teen at Westview High School volleyball game

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It was an emotional Tuesday night at Westview High School as the manager for the boys' varsity volleyball team hit the court to play for the first time.

Westview High School senior Peter Koning has watched every single varsity volleyball game from the bench as the team manager.

On Tuesday night, Peter was able to proudly wear a uniform and play for the first time - in the starting line-up.

For Peter, whose longtime dream had been to play, it was the best night of his life.

"I felt like a professional athlete - like Kobe Bryant or Tony Gwynn. I felt like I accomplished something in my high school year and the biggest one ever," said Peter.

Peter's parents said they could not be prouder of their son - whose slight hearing loss and processing disorder have not kept him from reaching his goals.

"I was so happy he could get out there and play. He's been waiting for this for a long time," said Mary Koning, Peter's mother.

Coach Michael Amonette said Peter "has been such a big part of our program. It was a blast to have him come out and be able to serve."

The Wolverines walked away with the win - tying for first place in their league.

Peter will begin Bergen Community College in New Jersey in the Fall. He said he wants to be a chef.