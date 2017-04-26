Jennifer Hudson Explains Her Almost Nine-Year Engagement: 'I'm N - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Jennifer Hudson Explains Her Almost Nine-Year Engagement: 'I'm Not in a Hurry'

Updated: Apr 26, 2017 7:25 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.