EXCLUSIVE: Ashley Graham Jokes About Nearly Falling on 'Time 100' Red Carpet

EXCLUSIVE: Jack Black Talks 'Jumanji 2,' Says He and Dwayne Johnson Have a 'Magical Bond'

Jack Black is pumped for fans to rediscover the game Alan Parrish left behind 20 years ago.

