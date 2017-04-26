Chula Vista to become "Welcoming City" after vote

CHULA VISTA (CBS 8/AP) - The City of Chula Vista is becoming a "Welcoming City." The Chula Vista City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night in favor of the resolution.



There's no strict definition of a welcoming city, but the declaration is seen as a symbolic gesture reflecting policies that make the city more immigrant-friendly.

Supporters say the designation is designed to help people feel more comfortable in their own community.

"This is why we have courts to halt the overreach of a president and an attorney general who either don't understand the constitution or choose to ignore it,” said San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera

A San Francisco federal court handed President Donald Trump another legal setback Tuesday, when a federal judge blocked any attempt by the Trump administration to withhold funding from "sanctuary cities" that do not cooperate with U.S. immigration officials, saying the president has no authority to attach new conditions to federal spending.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick issued the preliminary injunction in two lawsuits — one brought by the city of San Francisco, the other by Santa Clara County — against an executive order targeting communities that protect immigrants from deportation.

The injunction will stay in place while the lawsuits work their way through court.

The judge rejected the administration's argument that the executive order applies only to a relatively small pot of money and said President Donald Trump cannot set new conditions on spending approved by Congress.

Even if the president could do so, those conditions would have to be clearly related to the funds at issue and not coercive, as the executive order appears to be, Orrick said.

"Federal funding that bears no meaningful relationship to immigration enforcement cannot be threatened merely because a jurisdiction chooses an immigration enforcement strategy of which the president disapproves," the judge said.

It was the third major setback for the administration on immigration policy.

President Trump responded via Twitter:

First the Ninth Circuit rules against the ban & now it hits again on sanctuary cities-both ridiculous rulings. See you in the Supreme Court! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2017

Out of our very big country, with many choices, does everyone notice that both the "ban" case and now the "sanctuary" case is brought in ... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2017