I-805/SR-94 ramps open following overnight shooting

The search is on for two suspects involved in an attempted kidnapping in Encinitas. Residents are being warned to be on the lookout for two men who tried kidnapping a 15-year-old girl as she waxed her surfboard earlier this week.
You remember him from classics like “Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood” and the “Scary Movie” franchise. These days he’s getting ready to launch his new show “Marlon” and parading around in the nude ahead of the debut of his latest film, “Naked.” Funny family man Marlon Wayans visited the News 8 Morning Extra studios on Friday to talk about his upcoming works, his San Die...
A 450-foot bridge designed to make it easier to cross from one side of the San Diego Zoo to the other opened Friday.
A notorious figure in the Boston Roman Catholic priest sex abuse scandal was released from prison Friday morning after completing a 12-year sentence for the rape of a boy in the 1980s.
The Beach Blaster ride at Belmont Park in San Diego and five similar attractions statewide were voluntarily shut down by operators today in the wake of a fatal accident at the Ohio State Fair, the California Department of Industrial Relations announced Thursday.
A trend of warm, dry weather will continue across the county Friday before humidity and possible thunderstorms return over the weekend.
Manuel Margot came within a triple of the cycle and fellow rookie Dusty Coleman hit his first major league home run, leading the San Diego Padres past the New York Mets 7-5 on Thursday night.
A crash happened during the morning commute Wednesday on the northbound I-805 just past SR-52. News 8's Marcella Lee reports near the scene with reaction from that witness and the CHP.