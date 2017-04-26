EXCLUSIVE: Andi Dorfman Reacts to Chris Soules' 'Life-Altering T - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

EXCLUSIVE: Andi Dorfman Reacts to Chris Soules' 'Life-Altering Tragedy': 'It's All Very Sad'

Updated: Apr 26, 2017 8:55 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.