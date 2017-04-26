Miracle Babies 5K supports mothers & children - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Miracle Babies 5K supports mothers & children

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - For the ninth year in a row, San Diegans will hit the streets to support Miracle Babies.

And leading up to the event, some people are finding fun ways to bond with babies through Mommy and Me yoga classes, which have been praised for strengthening connections with babies and their parents.

Nature's Whisper Yoga Center is partnering with Miracle Babies to help mothers and children in need of physical and emotional support.

The 9th annual Miracle Babies 5K will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, 2017, at NTC Park at Liberty Station (2455 Cushing Road), with registration beginning at 7:00 a.m. 

The event includes a timed 5K run at 8:00 a.m. followed by a family friendly 5K walk at 9:00 a.m. 

Attendees are also invited to show their spirit by dressing up as their favorite hero.


 

