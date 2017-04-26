Multiple victims taken to hospital after Otay Mesa house fire

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A smoking accident sparked a fire that extensively damaged an Otay Mesa board-and-care home Wednesday and sent five of its residents to a hospital.

The blaze in the 1000 block of Darwin Place erupted shortly after 9 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. It took crews just under 20 minutes to extinguish the flames, SDFRD Capt. Shannon Mueller said.

Despite the presence of flames and black smoke, neighbors ran into the home to help the residents – some of whom who cannot walk on their own.

Medics took the injured to a hospital for treatment of injuries of undisclosed severity.

Investigators set the monetary losses at $400,000 to the structure and $100,000 to contents.