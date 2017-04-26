Acre of trash discovered along San Diego River

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — A homeless encampment along the San Diego River was being cleaned up Wednesday.

Drugs, stolen bikes, human waste and garbage was discovered in a homeless camp that spans nearly an acre.

Work now begins to restore the natural habitat.

A large amount of the health and environmental hazards were discovered in the encampment.

A councilmember said homeless people who lived here called it "Jamestown" named for a man considered as their honorary mayor.

Police officers sweeping through this hidden homeless camp - tucked feet away from The Home Depot - found debris scattered everywhere.

"The amount of trash and human waste that is back there, right along the river is a serious environmental problem," said Councilmember Scott Sherman.

Sherman said dozens of homeless people lived in the encampment near the 5900 block of Fairmont Avenue until Wednesday.

Police officers said there's so much stolen property including parts of bicycles and an Einstein Brothers Bagels tent.

The River Rescue Team are working to clean up trash that is toxic to the environment.

"It's overwhelming how much stuff is here and with rains etc. it's going to end up in the river," said A.J. Votek from San Diego River Park Foundation.

One couple was forced to move out after Councilmember Sherman said the Homeless Outreach Team offered help.

Donna said she was arrested for a minor infraction for an unpaid trolley ticket and told by officers "if you come back in this gate you're going to jail."

Donna said she and her boyfriend will check out options at St. Vincent DePaul and will hopefully find housing.

Sherman said other people were offered temporary shelter and beds.

Some property found will be trashed and whatever can be salvaged and cleaned - like shopping carts - will be returned to stores.