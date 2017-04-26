Rescued sea lion gives birth to a pup at SeaWorld

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An ill sea lion rescued from a beach in Oceanside gave birth to a pup Wednesday at SeaWorld San Diego, according to the theme park.

The mother was picked up Tuesday after displaying signs of domoic acid poisoning. The acid is produced by algae and accumulates in shellfish, sardines and anchovies which are then eaten by sea lions, otters, cetaceans and humans, among others, affecting their brains, according to the Marine Mammal Center.

Exposure causes victims to become lethargic, disoriented and have seizures that are sometimes fatal.

The SeaWorld animal care team is providing round-the-clock care to the female baby sea lion, which was born sometime between midnight and 4 a.m. The care for the newborn, which appears to be healthy, includes tube feeding with a sea lion baby milk formula and electrolytes.

The goal is to help the mother regain her health and be reunited with her pup, park officials said.