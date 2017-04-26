Once doomed to die, Thailand dogs are alive and well

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Dogs rescued from the illegal meat trade in Thailand are beginning a new chapter in San Diego.

The puppies first arrived in San Diego back in January, and now four months later many have settled into their new homes.

The group The Barking Lot in El Cajon teamed up with the SOI Dog Foundation to transport the dogs to Southern California.

Cassie is one of about a dozen dogs rescued from the illegal meat trade in Thailand.

Sherri and Matt Curtis said they can't imagine their lives without her. Matt, who has been battling stage four cancer, said Cassie makes him forget about his illness.

The Barking Lot said they are in the process of rescuing more dogs. Another set of dogs is expected to arrive May 14th.

