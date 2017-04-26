Crew members safely recovered by USS Dewey after Navy helicopter crash in Guam

The USS Dewey (DDG 105), a United States Navy Aegis Guided Missile Destroyer sits at Northrop Grumman shipyard, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2008, on its christening day in Pascagoula, Miss. Dewey honors Adm. AP

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A U.S. Navy helicopter from a squadron based in San Diego crashed in waters off Guam, but all three crew members were safely recovered, the Navy announced Wednesday.

The MH-60R helicopter crashed during routine flight operations, the Navy said. Two pilots and one crewman were recovered by the USS Dewey (DDG 105), a guided missile destroyer to which the helicopter squadron is assigned.

The crew was being assessed by medical staff on the USS Dewey, but there were no apparent injuries, according to the Navy statement.

The incident is under investigation.

The helicopter squadron, HSM 78, along with the Dewey and the USS Sterett -- another guided missile destroyer -- departed San Diego for the western Pacific on March 31. The United States has been ramping up its military operations in the area amid rising tensions with a nuclear-armed North Korea.