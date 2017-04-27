UPDATE: Missing Alzheimer's patient from Vista found - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

UPDATE: Missing Alzheimer's patient from Vista found

VISTA (CNS) - An Alzheimer's patient from Vista who went missing two weeks ago was found in good condition Friday.
   
Edgar Cruz, 69, disappeared from his home April 17, leaving behind his prescribed medications, authorities said.
   
Sheriff's officials would not provide any information about where Cruz was found or what he may have been doing while missing.

