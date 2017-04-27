San Diegans encouraged to meet their neighbors

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diegans on Wednesday night were encouraged go out outside, and meet their neighbors during a mixer that was held at the Quartyard in the East Village.

The event, which was hosted hosted by the San Diego Event Vendors Alliance - a collaboration of San Diego's event vendors - encouraged people to get out of their comfort zone.

"You know that quote where it's if you live near so many people you probably do not know them so well," said John Silang, Event Vendors Alliance Promoter.

To encourage people to talk, participants were handed a playing card upon arrival. Individuals had to find another person matching their card and post it on Twitter for a chance at a prize.

"We walk past each other on the sidewalks to and from work, from the grocery store and people go about their day so it's a good thing to build a sense of community for sure," said David Allen, East Village resident.

From tie dye, vertical board games, food trucks and pet caricatures, the night was a networking event on a fun level - no need to schmooze professional credentials.

"We wanted to break that down and have people just get to literally know their neighbor across the street or across the hall or someone in the next building over," Silang.

Even people who do not live in the East Village attended the event. "We actually both live in La Jolla. We don't even live down here but I just think this is a great space, hang out and meet people," said Daniella Marca.

Wednesday's event was free and meant for residents but open to the public.

The Event Vendors Alliance hopes to plan mixers in other San Diego Neighborhoods.