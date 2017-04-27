EXCLUSIVE: Eugenio Derbez Is 'Dying' to Get Goldie Hawn in the ' - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

EXCLUSIVE: Eugenio Derbez Is 'Dying' to Get Goldie Hawn in the 'Overboard' Remake: 'It Would Be Amazing'

Updated: Apr 27, 2017 1:25 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.