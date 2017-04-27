Ryan Reynolds' Co-Star Morena Baccarin Jokes About 'Deadpool' Lo - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Ryan Reynolds' Co-Star Morena Baccarin Jokes About 'Deadpool' Love Scenes: 'Everything He Does Is Erotic'

Updated: Apr 27, 2017 6:55 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.