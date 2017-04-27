Accused Carlsbad Babysitter: Investigators looking for more molestation victims

A man who was stabbed during an argument while parked in Southeast San Diego Saturday morning was able to drive himself to a hospital, but his assailant got away, according to police.
President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened once more to end required payments to insurance companies unless lawmakers repeal and replace the Obama-era health care law.
A South Bay area McDonald's restaurant was almost robbed at gunpoint Saturday morning, but the would-be robber got away without the cash, according to San Diego police.
San Diego Gas & Electric is reporting a power outage in the Oceanside area that has left more than 4,000 customers in the dark.
The Navy's latest destroyer is scheduled to enter service Saturday during a ceremony in Coronado, where the vessel will be named in memory of a Marine from San Diego who was killed in action in 2004 in Fallujah, Iraq.
A trend of warm, dry weather will continue across the county Friday before humidity and possible thunderstorms return over the weekend.
Newcomer Travis Wood combined with three relievers on a three-hitter, and Cory Spangenberg tripled in the tying run and scored the go-ahead run on a ball four wild pitch to give the San Diego Padres a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night.
Friday marked one year since San Diego Police Officer Jonathan DeGuzman was shot and killed while on patrol in Southcrest.
Two Escondido men were taken into custody Friday in connection with an attempted kidnapping of a teenage girl in Encinitas.