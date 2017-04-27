City of San Diego hosts 'Bring Your Kids to Work Day'

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — To celebrate National Bring Your Kids To Work Day, dozens of city of San Diego employees spent time Thursday teaching children about a variety of jobs performed by the city.

Lifeguards, police, fire fighters and representatives from Park and Recreation, Public Utilities and the library all participated in the special event.

Participating children were toured Fire Station 1, reviewed the City clerk's archives and visited the CityTV studios.

CBS News 8's Kerri Lane reported from CHP Headquarters with details on the event.