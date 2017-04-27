911 call: Man wants police dog to search for stolen heroin

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Police say an Ohio man called 911 to request a police dog to help track down heroin allegedly stolen from him.
WEWS-TV reports a 20-year-old man in Bath Township, near Akron, made the call in January. The recording was released this week.
When the call operator asks why the caller needs a police dog, he replies that a female stole heroin from him.
Bath Police Chief Mike McNeely says it's among the most bizarre things he's heard in four decades of policing.
McNeely says the man is expected to face a drug charge after he pulled a brown, waxy substance from his pants while being interviewed by police.
The substance was seized and sent to a lab for testing. The caller was released pending the test results.
Information from: WEWS-TV
A church in Barrio Logan was destroyed Saturday by a fire that started in its attic. San Diego Fire-Rescue firefighters were called to Pentecostal Church at 2232 National Avenue at around 12:15 p.m to douse the flames.
Tow yard employees discovered a man hidden in a locked compartment of a vehicle impounded after a traffic stop.
A man who was stabbed during an argument while parked in Southeast San Diego Saturday morning was able to drive himself to a hospital, but his assailant got away, according to police.
President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened once more to end required payments to insurance companies unless lawmakers repeal and replace the Obama-era health care law.
A South Bay area McDonald's restaurant was almost robbed at gunpoint Saturday morning, but the would-be robber got away without the cash, according to San Diego police.
San Diego Gas & Electric is reporting a power outage in the Oceanside area that has left more than 4,000 customers in the dark.
The Navy's latest destroyer is scheduled to enter service Saturday during a ceremony in Coronado, where the vessel will be named in memory of a Marine from San Diego who was killed in action in 2004 in Fallujah, Iraq.
A trend of warm, dry weather will continue across the county Friday before humidity and possible thunderstorms return over the weekend.
Newcomer Travis Wood combined with three relievers on a three-hitter, and Cory Spangenberg tripled in the tying run and scored the go-ahead run on a ball four wild pitch to give the San Diego Padres a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night.