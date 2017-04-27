Cops Hunting for Getaway Driver Who Helped 'Bachelor' Flee Scene - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Cops Hunting for Getaway Driver Who Helped 'Bachelor' Flee Scene of Fatal Crash

Updated: Apr 27, 2017 1:40 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.