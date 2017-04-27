Doc: Looking for a loving home

They're native to Central America and the horns on their body help protect and blend them in with their surroundings.
Wonderspaces is a pop-up arts event that's making waves in San Diego. This temporary museum houses more than a dozen one-of-a-kind displays and even some virtual reality films.
A 450-foot bridge designed to make it easier to cross from one side of the San Diego Zoo to the other opened Friday.
Dory, a 7-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix, is looking for her new best friend. If you need affection in your life, Dory is the girl for you! Dory is super sweet and loving.
Southwest Airlines is offering its flyers a chance to see a solar eclipse. Five specific flights will cross the path from Oregon to South Carolina where the moon is expected to cover the sun. The airline plans to give out special viewing glasses, as well as add cosmic cocktails to their menus. This will be the first coast-to-coast eclipse since 1918 and it will happen August 21.
Southwest Airlines is offering its flyers a chance to see a solar eclipse. Five specific flights will cross the path from Oregon to South Carolina where the moon is expected to cover the sun. The airline plans to give out special viewing glasses, as well as add cosmic cocktails to their menus. This will be the first coast-to-coast eclipse since 1918 and it will happen August 21.
You may not always agree with them at the ball park, but Wednesday Major League Baseball umpires made the right call. Patients at Rady Children's Hospital got a special, surprise visit by the guys in blue. News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports with more.
You've probably used Google street view, but soon you can explore even more. Google Street View Trekker is taking virtual exploration a step further.
Have you ever wanted to make a meal with ingredients used by professional chefs? Well, there's a secret store just for that. A warehouse in Mission Hills sells hundreds of fresh products used by dozens of local restaurants daily. And it's open to the public. News 8's Shawn Styles takes us inside Specialty Produce.
Have you ever wanted to make a meal with ingredients used by professional chefs? Well, there's a secret store just for that. A warehouse in Mission Hills sells hundreds of fresh products used by dozens of local restaurants daily. And it's open to the public. News 8's Shawn Styles takes us inside Specialty Produce.