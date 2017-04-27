Doc: Looking for a loving home

Breed: Domestic short hair

Age: 6 years old

Gender: Neutered male

ID #: 237329

Adoption Fee: Fee waived!

Doc, a 6-year-old domestic short hair, is looking for a loving home to call his own. He was transferred in from Imperial Valley Humane Society for a fresh start and now he just needs you! Doc enjoys walks on a harness and the companionship of other cats.

However, Doc has tested positive for FIV (feline immunodeficiency virus), so he should be the only cat in the home unless you happen to have another FIV+ kitty. Either way, we hope his condition won’t scare you away – many cats with this virus live long, healthy lives without ever showing symptoms! And as a special bonus, this guy’s adoption fee has been waived! Learn more about FIV+ cats here.

Doc is a fun-loving cat with a very special personality! He’s also loves to curl up on your lap and get affection from his people. He will be an ideal addition to any home!

Doc is neutered, current on vaccinations, has permanent microchip identification, and comes with 30 days worry-free insurance from Trupanion Insurance and a certificate for a free veterinary exam!

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012



Adoptions

Monday - Friday

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Saturday - Sunday

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.