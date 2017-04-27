San Diego River Standoff: Wanted man in bizarre watery standoff with police

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A wanted man was taken into custody Thursday after a bizarre standoff in the San Diego River.

It took dozens of repeated rounds of pepper balls to finally coax wanted fugitive Judah McBreairty, 35, out of the river.

McBreairty had been armed with a six-foot long metal spear and held the San Diego Police at bay for hours. According to police, he has a history of running from officers while threatening them with weapons.

Police said that ten years ago, McBreairty attacked a fellow transient with a flashlight in a homeless encampment in Balboa Park. The victim was transgender and police called the assault a hate crime.

Police were finally able to fish McBreairty out of the San Diego River after hours long standoff.

Once in custody, he continued to insist on his innocence.

"I committed no crime," he yelled.